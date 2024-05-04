SCCI demands steps to promote poultry farming sector

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday urged the government to take proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming and resolution of issues pertaining to this important sector.

The demand was made by SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at the Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Friday. He on the occasion assured that the chamber will take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play its effective role for its amicable resolution.

Khan also invited the poultry farmers and business community attached with the sector to the upcoming SCCI’s Investment Conference, which is to be held in mid of this month.

The expo was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Livestock Dr Ambar Ali, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, and a large number of people belonging to poultry farming.

The SCCI vice president and Provincial Minister for Agriculture and officials concerned on the occasion agreed to take joint steps for the promotion of poultry sector. They said by taking concrete and collective efforts all the hurdles and problems being faced by the poultry farming sector will be removed with.

The vice president urged the business community, attached with the poultry sector, to send problems in writing to the chamber, and assured that all these issues identified and raised during the Expo would be taken up with the federal and provincial governments and authorities concerned.

The SCCI VP Sanaullah stressed the need for using modern technology and machinery for increasing poultry production, so that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be less dependent on other provinces and become self-sufficient in the poultry production.