Friday, April 05, 2024
Australia’s Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
LAHORE   -  Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate as an on-field umpire in all the eight white-ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women cricket teams scheduled in Karachi from 18 April to 3 May. 

West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 14 April to play three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Champion­ship 2022-25 and five T20Is. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium. In the ODI series, former Test bat­ter and member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Refer­ees Ali Naqvi will lead the play­ing control team, while Muham­mad Javed, also part of PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Refer­ees will lead the playing control team in T20I series. 

Alongside Polosak, Abdul Mo­qeet, Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain – all part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will serve as on-field umpires during the ODI series. Saleema Imtiaz and Hu­mairah Farah, both part of the PCB Women’s Panel of Umpires will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series. 

For the five T20Is, scheduled from 26 April to 3 May, Polo­sak will be joined by Faisal Af­ridi (ICC and PCB Elite Panel of Umpires), Farooq Ali Khan and Tariq Rasheed – both part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires. Afia Amin, Humairah and Saleema will be reserve umpire in the T20I series. 

Umpire and match referee ap­pointments (Matches from 18 April to 3 May): 18 April – First ODI. Claire Polosak and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires), Ab­dul Moqeet (third umpire), Sal­eema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee). 21 April – Second ODI. Claire Polo­sak and Abdul Moqeet (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Humairah Farah (re­serve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee). 

23 April – Third ODI. Claire Polosak and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Abdul Moqeet (third umpire), Saleema Im­tiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee). 26 April – First T20I. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve um­pire); Muhammad Javed (match referee). 

28 April – Second T20I. Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire) and Saleema Im­tiaz (reserve umpire); Muham­mad Javed (match referee). 30 April – Third T20I. Claire Polo­sak and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee). 

2 May – Fourth T20I. Claire Polosak and Farooq Ali Khan (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire) and Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Mu­hammad Javed (match referee). 3 May – Fifth T20I. Claire Polo­sak and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Farooq Ali Khan (third umpire) and Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed (match referee).

