CTP launch crackdown against fare overcharging before Eid

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawal­pindi have launched a grand operation against overcharg­ing by transporters before Eid.

A CTP spokesman said that as the residents were going to their hometowns and vil­lages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, inter-city transporters start­ed hiking their fares.

To stop overcharging, the City Traffic Police had launched a grand opera­tion against transporters for overcharging the passen­gers, he added.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the transporters were al­ready warned to stop over­charging or else they would face strict action in accor­dance with the law.

He said that CTP had cre­ated special squads to mon­itor the buses and wagons terminals. If a public ser­vice vehicle is found fleec­ing passengers, they would be issued a challan ticket and slapped with a heavy fine, he added.