Mohsin Naqvi chairs LDA meeting

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the third governing body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office which approved LDA’s surplus budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The collective budget for the three major projects, i.e., UD Wing, WASA and TEPA was also approved, totaling more than 78.66 billion rupees. The meeting approved the construction of additional U-turns in Shahrah- e-Nazaria Pakistan to ease traffic congestion. The repair and maintenance of roads was linked to an effective water drainage system. Approval was given for the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover, and an agreement was reached to utilize the old vegetable and fruit market land, adjoining the Arfa Karim Tower, for better purposes.

Furthermore, approvals were given for the renovation and operational management of mosques in Mohlanwal, Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-1 housing schemes. An instruction was given to reimburse the 4.5 million proposed fees from the model bazaar management company in Johar Town.

A committee was formed to address the sewerage infrastructure charges for private housing societies.