Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from behind Saturday to beat mid-table Toulouse 2-1 in a French Ligue 1 match and are eight points clear atop of the division.

Toulouse drew first blood in Paris as Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen scored on a freekick in the 20th minute.

But PSG leveled before halftime as Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi scored.

In the 58th minute, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi curled a shot from at least 20 meters (66 feet) to give a 2-1 lead and the win to PSG.

PSG were without many regulars such as injured Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe. Meanwhile, the team's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti was suspended following a red card he was shown during the Reims match last weekend.

PSG have 54 points in 22 matches, followed by Olympique Marseille, who have 46 points.

Olympique Marseille will take on Nice on Sunday at Stade Orange Velodrome in Marseille.