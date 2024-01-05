Cancer is a rapidly spreading disease worldwide. Based on current analysis, cherry fruits, specifically Prunus avium (sweet cherries) and, notably, Prunus cerasus (tart cherries), including wild pure cherry fruits, contain beneficial properties for various types of cancer. At the conclusion of my PhD research in public health, the second phase in oncology revealed that treating cancer with a commercial cherry dose formulation could be a reality in the coming years.
Cherries boast remarkable features and ingredients that aid in healing abnormal cancer cell formation. The nature of cells transitions from normal to abnormal during oncogenesis. I assert that treating all types of cancer with cherry fruit is entirely feasible. While some international experts suggest potential cures in other fruits and seeds, my experimental approach conducted in mice with induced tumours has convinced me that cherry fruit alone is sufficient for cancer treatment. Nevertheless, further experiments are needed to develop a commercial drug for cancer patients, particularly to create more affordable medicines for underprivileged patients and establish additional health units for those in the advanced stages of cancer, where conventional treatments may be refused.
Nothing is deemed impossible in this world. Additionally, the anthocyanin pigments in red cherries possess anti-inflammatory and anti-toxin properties. Two pigments found in cherries, as reported by Li et al. in 1956, are cyanidin3-rhamno-glucoside and cyanide 3-diglucoside.
During the second part of the research work conducted through the HEC (Higher Education Commission Islamabad) and GCWUS (Government College Women University Sialkot) project (number 21-722/SRGP/R&D/HEC/2014 - 5.5 years), it was proven that brighter red tart cherries are more effective in treating cancer cells due to the abundance of anthocyanin and melatonin in these fruits.
Furthermore, during the defence presentation, it was highlighted that cherry juice can be beneficial during the zero stage of cancer or during the phase where normal cells undergo a change toward cancerous immortal cells. The juice aids in shrinking the abnormal size of cancer cells towards normal positioning. However, substantial funding is essential to create a commercial drug for further experiments, ensuring the efficacy of raw cherry drug formulations for the treatment of cancer patients.
MARYAM AFGHANI,
Lahore.