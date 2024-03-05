BREAKING: When Facebook and Instagram will start working again?

Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Web Desk
9:16 PM | March 05, 2024
Social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Messenger reportedly went down as parent company Meta faced a worldwide outage on Tuesday. 

Real-time internet and social media outage and monitoring service, Downdetector.pk, reported the Meta-owned social sites' outage across the globe around 8:16pm. 

Users on Instagram were unable to view the content on the picture-sharing platform as a message "Something went wrong" appeared every time they tried to access the site.

Meanwhile, login sessions on Facebook and Messenger expired as the users found themselves logged out of the apps. They were "unable to log in" again as a pop-up saying "an unexpected error occurred" appeared while trying to access Facebook. 

As per Downdetector, as many as 353,256 Facebook inaccessibility reports were received by 8:20pm.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity and internet governance monitor, NetBlocks also confirmed social media suspension.

"Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads are currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Web Desk

