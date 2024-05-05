Sunday, May 05, 2024
Bismel excels at junior national tennis circuit

Bismel excels at junior national tennis circuit
Staff Reporter
May 05, 2024
LAHORE   -   Bismel Zia, a brilliant student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and being sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills, has started making strides at junior national tennis circuit as she recently won the girls U-14 title by beating Hajra Suhail in the final. Coach Malik expressed optimism about Bismel’s potential in the sport, noting her exceptional talent and dedication. He is committed to preparing her for future challenges on the national ladies tennis circuit. Malik also extended his gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills, particularly CEO Tariq Zaman, for his continued support in nurturing young talents like Bismel Zia, following the successful sponsorship of former junior national champion, Asad Zaman.

Staff Reporter

