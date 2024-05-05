Sunday, May 05, 2024
Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Agencies
May 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit being held in Banjul, Gambia. The two leaders discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue engagement to advance bilateral relations in all domains, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said. The deputy prime minister underscored the utmost priority of the government to transform the traditionally fraternal ties with Kuwait into a mutually beneficial economic partnership. The two leaders expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.   They called on UNSC to take urgent steps for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to facilitate increased and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

Agencies

