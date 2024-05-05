Dr Ahmar Sohail takes charge as new station director of Radio Pakistan

LAHORE - Dr Ahmar Sohail Basra has taken charge of the new station director of Radio Pakistan Lahore. Dr Ahmar Sohail Basraa did his graduation from FC College Lahore with majors in Communication and Economics. Later, he obtained his Master’s degree in Mass Communication from University of Punjab. His first appointment was in Radio Pakistan Lahore in 2002. After serving in World Service Islamabad in 2003, he served as Senior Producer in Radio Pakistan Lahore from 2004 to 2014 and during this time he showed his talent in world famous programs Sohni Dharti and Punjabi Darbar. Apart from this, he proved his ability as In charge current affairs and drama sections. He was posted as Programme Manager in Islamabad in 2014 and Lahore in 2016. Later, from 2017 to 2022, he served in various managerial positions including Station Director at Gilgit and from 2022 to 2024 at Skardu Station. It should be remembered that Dr Ahmar Sohail Basraa has also obtained MPhil and PhD degrees in media studies with A plus marks. The topic of his research thesis was Screenplay Writing. It is worth mentioning that as an Adjunct Faculty he lectures in reputed universities of the country. In 2016, his radio drama “Haqq Aur Hosla” won the Best Producer and Best Sound Effects awards in All Pakistan Radio Drama Festival. One of his dramas titled Rahe Rast won first prize in ISPR Drama Festival. He has also been nominated for the Special Jury Prize at the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union Drama Festival. Expressing his views, Dr Ahmar Sohail Basraa said that he along with his talented colleagues, under the guidance of Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and Director Programmes Raheela Tasneem, will play an important role in the development of Pakistan and make Radio Pakistan meet modern day challenges. We will continue our best efforts for the revival of radio.