Italian envoy calls on Governor, visits Quaid’s room

KARACHI - The newly Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilia Armellin called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and visited Quaid’s room. The Italian ambassador was briefed about the things used by the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, kept in the Quaid’s room. She showed her deep interest in the things used by the father of the nation. The Italian ambassador also inked her impressions in the guest book of Quaid’s room. The governor apprised her about the importance of the Bell of Hope. The Italian Ambassador also inspected ration bags of Taqatwar Pakistan. She lauded the welfare measures of the governor.

Governor administers anti- polio drops to his son

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered anti-polio drops to his son. After administering the drops, he said that all parents must administer anti-polio drops to their children to protect them from the polio virus.