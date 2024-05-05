Sunday, May 05, 2024
Ministry asks Hajj pilgrims to ensure timely vaccination

Ministry asks Hajj pilgrims to ensure timely vaccination
Agencies
May 05, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked intending pilgrims to get vaccinated at least five days before their departure for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. According to an official of Ministry this is a mandatory requirement. Each pilgrim would receive a package containing a large travel bag, a small hand-carry bag, a shoe bag, an Ihram belt for men and a scarf for women. The pre- Hajj Flight Operation is commencing from Thursday and it will conclude on ninth of the next month. Over sixty-eight thousand intending pilgrims will reach Saudi Arabia through 259 flights under the Government Hajj Scheme this year.

Agencies

