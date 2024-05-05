MMA champion Shahzaib Rind, boxer Amir Khan call on COAS

ISLAMABAD - Boxing Legend Amir Khan and Martial Arts Champion Shahzaib Rind met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Saturday. COAS appreciated both for their phenomenal achievements in the field of sports and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s youth for their outstanding potential.

Rind, a mixed martial arts fighter from Balochistan province, recently won the world’s premier full-contact striking league Karate Combat in the United States. He is also a six-time national champion. The athlete also defeated India’s Rana Singh during Karate Combat 45.

Rind also had a brawl with Singh recently. The brawl with Indian fighter Rana Singh broke out after he abused Rind and talked inappropriately against Pakistan. After a press conference, when the Indian fighter abused Rind and pushed him, Rind slapped him to “bring him to his senses”.

However, in true sportsmanship spirit, the Pakistani MMA champion held up both the Indian and Pakistani flags after winning the bout, promoting positivity in the face of adversity and earning praise for his symbolic gesture. Famous boxer Khan retired from professional boxing with a record of 34-6, which included two super-lightweight world-title wins and five successful title defence fights. Separately, Amir Khan was conferred the rank of honorary Captain of Pakistan Army for one day for his contribution in the field of boxing, according to the ISPR. It said the former boxer was pinned the badges at a graceful ceremony. Khan won a silver medal in the Light Weight category at 2004 Olympics at the age of just 17 years.

The Pakistan Army has always honoured and encouraged the people with excellent performance in all fields. Talking on the occasion, Amir Khan said that he was very happy and feeling proud for being honoured by the Pakistan Army. He said he always supported the Pakistan Army as he was proud of wearing the military uniform. He expressed his intention of opening more boxing academies across Pakistan. He also thanked the Army Chief and Pakistan Army for the honour and respect given to him.

