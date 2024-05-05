PCB proposes April-May Windows for PSL 2025, aligning with IPL Season

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a new schedule for the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL), potentially setting the stage for a clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The proposed change, which shifts the PSL from its usual February-March window to April-May, was necessitated by the scheduling of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 during PSL’s traditional slot. During a recent meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which included PCB officials and representatives from the six PSL franchises, discussions covered not only the successes of PSL 2024 but also strategic planning for the next season. The proposed window for the 2025 season is from April 7 to May 20, a period that coincides with the IPL’s typical season. The meeting addressed various logistical aspects such as venue availability and the introduction of innovative changes to playing conditions aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and excitement of the league. According to the PCB, plans include hosting matches in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, with each team playing a minimum of five home games. Additionally, the playoffs are slated to be held at a neutral venue. PCB Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, shared insights from the meeting: “We had a productive brainstorming session where franchise owners shared valuable insights on the proposed window and playoff venues for PSL 2025. Following this, we will provide more data to the franchisees, enabling them to make informed decisions which will be discussed further at the Governing Council meeting.” Naseer emphasized the collaborative effort between the PCB and the franchises: “We are committed to working closely with the franchisees to make timely decisions that will shape the future of the PSL, one of Pakistan’s premier sporting events.”