Fawad Chaudhry remanded into police custody

A local court in Islamabad on Sunday handed over Fawad Chaudhry – a former federal minister in the PTI government – to police on a two-day remand in a case pertaining to defrauding and threatening a citizen.

Officials from the Aabpara Police Station transported Fawad, who was arrested a day earlier, to the district courts before Abbas Shah – a duty magistrate.

He requested the magistrate to allow him meeting his lawyers, which was granted, as he complained of presenting him before the court in an insulting manner.

The police, who had requested a five-day remand, argued that the accused was taken into custody after a citizen, Zaheer Ahmed, lodged a first information report which read that Fawad had received Rs5 million – an amount which was supposed to be returned when required.

When the complainant asked the former minister to pay back the money, he promised to ensure a government job instead of repaying the amount in question.

But when the PTI was removed from power, Zaheer says, he again demanded Fawad to return the amount. However, the former minister resorted to threatening him while warning of severe consequences.

Meanwhile, Fawad, who said that Zaheer was so idol that he couldn’t appear before the court, also requested the magistrate to allow him access to his family and doctor, while claiming that he had been suffering some respiratory ailments.