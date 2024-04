MULTAN - A couple was electrocuted by wa­ter pump at home located Dunya­pur Bypass Friday morning.

Rescue official quoting eye wit­nesses as they heard hue and cry of the husband and wife inside their home. When they rushed the house, they saw both of them had died due to electric shock.

The deceased identified as Sad­dique, 40, son of Ramazan and Sonia, 35, wife of Saddique, resi­dents of Chah Khairay Walla.

As per initial information, the heirs refused to shift the bodies to Nishtar Hospital.