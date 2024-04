MULTAN - The Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Immigra­tion Cell Multan foiled an attempt to smuggle out six­teen kilogrammes of gold out of the country and ar­rested a passenger before he could board a FlyDubai flight at Multan International Airport during early hours of Friday. Director FIA Multan Khalid Anees told media that they have also arrested a facilitator of the accused, a CAA official, later in the day and added that further investigations may lead to more arrests.