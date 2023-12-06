Creating awareness vital to fulfill needs of every society member: PU VC

LAHORE - Pun­jab University Vice Chancel­lor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that every member of the society has own needs and there is a need to raise aware­ness to fulfill these needs as their right. This was stated by him while addressing the fourth national conference on ‘Research in Special Educa­tion-2023’ organized by PU In­stitute of Special Education at Al Raazi Hall on Tuesday. Director Institute of Special Education Prof Dr Humera Bano, former Chairman of the Department of Special Education Prof Dr Ab­dul Hameed, special persons, faculty members, researchers and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the struggles and achievements of special persons create sense of inferiority amongst normal human beings. He said that we were apparently healthy but our achievements were less than these special persons. He said that every member of the society has special needs which should be taken care of. The PU VC said that these were the stars whose story makes people sad. He said that by see­ing the passion of people with special abilities, one realizes that success is achieved only by courage. He said that we should take care and train the special people and we should consider them as equal to every mem­ber of the society. Dr Humaira Bano said that we should think about what we are doing for the special people. She said that we have to encourage the talent of special persons. She said that we have produced 31 PhDs in special education, which was a landmark achievement. She said that the purpose of or­ganizing the conference was to highlight new ideas. In the conference, distinguished in­dividuals who have performed prominently in various fields of life presented their success sto­ries, which were well appreci­ated by the participants.