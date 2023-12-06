PTI’s office sealed again

LAHORE - The authorities on Tuesday again sealed the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf central Punjab’s party office just a day after it was opened on court orders. The civil judge Hassan Iqbal on Monday had ordered the authorities to open PTI’s sealed office at Jail Road. The court had sent it’s bailiff to ensure opening of the sealed property. Speaking to The Na­tion, PTI informa­tion secretary Shayan Bashir lamented at resealing of the party office, alleging the La­hore Development Au­thority of commiting unlawful act by reseal­ing the party’s proper­ty contradictory to the court’s directives.