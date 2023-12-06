PTI’s office sealed again

LAHORE - The authorities on Tuesday again sealed the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf central Punjab’s party office just a day after it was opened on court orders. The civil judge Hassan Iqbal on Monday had ordered the authorities to open PTI’s sealed office at Jail Road. The court had sent it’s bailiff to ensure opening of the sealed property. Speaking to The Nation, PTI information secretary Shayan Bashir lamented at resealing of the party office, alleging the Lahore Development Authority of commiting unlawful act by resealing the party’s property contradictory to the court’s directives.