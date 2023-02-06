Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange from tourism industry by offering world class services to foreign and local tourists especially during winter season when snow-capped peaks are center of attraction of tourists.

Talking to CEO Discover Pakistan Dr Kaiser Rafiq, he said if snow-capped peaks in other global destinations can be accessed during peak winter season why flights to Pakistan’s northern area are disrupted with every weather forecast.

He said local tourist operators should be facilitated to manage chartered flights to northern areas to attract foreign and local tourists.

He said what tourists want is security coupled with better service laced with trained guides in addition to best living conditions accompanied by hygienic foods.

He said air connectivity to far flung areas in winter otherwise needs to be improved significantly which will promise an influx of tourists.

He said a sizeable number of foreign tourists spend whole of season at one spot where they feel comfortable with facilities and package.

He said government must tailor result-oriented tourism policy offering a basket of incentives to investors eyeing the tourism sector with tax holidays, loans on easy terms and conditions and rebates etc.

Meher Kashif Younis who is also Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman said Swat, Hunza, Galiyat, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Naran, Skardu should have circular economies that allow them to reinvest in tourism industry and must be fully capatilised and promoted.

He suggested incentives such as zero tax during season on air tickets, restaurants, hotel stays, shopping and other entertainment activities etc. should also be given to tourists.

Dr Kaiser Rafiq said, “Discover Pakistan” a first-ever tourism channel showing the best scenic spots to attract foreign and local tourists and response from foreign viewers is tremendous and unbelievable.

He said internationally popular historic religious places especially Sikh, Bhudda and Hindu needs special focus and huge number of Sikh and foreign tourists have shown their keen interest to visit their holy places and other tourist spots.

He said in view of their overwhelming response, efforts are being made to start chartered flights and five stars hotel during next season if government patronised and made procedures simplified under one window operation.

He said Pakistan’s bleak and fragile economy needs foreign exchange and boosting tourism industry can flip the equation very swiftly if certain long-term facilitation centres are established for tourists, investors and tour operators.