Mayor seeks action against officers neglecting duties

Mardan - Mayor Himayatullah Mayar has called for decisive action against more than a dozen grade 17th and 18th officers allegedly neglecting their duties. Sources reveal Mayor Mayar penned a letter, dated December 28th, 2023, addressed to the Secretary of the Local Government & Rural Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (LG&RD).

In the letter, Mayor Mayar highlighted the lack of commitment among several officers, notably including Naved Khan (Tehsil Municipal Officer), Ayaz Mehmood (Tehsil Officer - Finance), Ali Raza (Tehsil Officer - Regulation), Shakeel Ahmad (Assistant Tehsil Officer - Finance) in grade 18th, and Fakhra Gul (District Architect), Muneer Khan (Tehsil Officer - I&S), Nigar-un-Nabi (Assistant Tehsil Officer - I&S), Ajmal Khan (Assistant Tehsil Officer - I&S), Muhammad Ismail (Chief Officer), Zulfiqar Khan (Administrative Officer), Jehanzeb Khan (Tax Superintendent), and Muhammad Asif (Senior Surveyor) serving in BPS 17th.

Alleged instances of absenteeism, tardiness, and misconduct among these officers have disrupted office functioning and adversely affected service delivery. Mayor Mayar emphasized that the behavior of these officers has set a poor example, influencing lower-ranking officials within the department. He highlighted the lack of ethical conduct and professional decorum, citing a breach of the E&D Rules of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite repeated advisories and warnings to adhere to their duties with honesty and discipline, these efforts have proved futile. Mayor Mayar underscored the necessity of initiating disciplinary measures against these officers/ officials to restore order within the TMA Mardan offices.