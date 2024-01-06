PML-N, IPP strike seat-adjustment deal for national, provincial constituencies

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have been agreed over seat adjustment in five national and 11 provincial constituencies.

According to sources, PML-N has been in talks with the IPP’s Samsam Bukhari for seat adjustment on Okara’s NA constituency, in case of successful end of talks the IPP would have six NA constituencies.

The IPP candidates mulling over contesting elections independently in constituencies where they could not strike deal for seat adjustment, sources said.

PML-N leaders have claimed positive developments for seat adjustment with the PML-Q, MQM, GDA and JUI.

A PML-N delegation will hold another meeting with the MQM and GDA for seat-adjustment talks, sources added.

PML-N and PML-Q are expected to strike a deal on seat adjustment for the general elections in the coming days.

The sources said that the PML-Q wanted seat adjustment on four National Assembly and eight provincial assembly seats.

PML-Q’s Salik Hussain, Monis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema had won in those NA constituencies in previous election.