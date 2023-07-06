Bid to supply 200-kg dead chicken to hotels foiled

KARACHI-The police foiled a bid to supply 200 kilogram dead chicken to hotels, seized the vehicle and arrested driver here on Wednesday.

SHO Steel Town Police Nandan Lal said that the police team headed by Sub-Inspector Yar Muhammad stopped a suspected white colored Suzuki pickup near Sumar Goth Mor National Highway. He said that during search of the vehicle, 200 kilogram dead chicken which was being supplied to hotels was recovered. The police seized the vehicle, arrested the driver and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

22 constables promoted to rank of head constables

Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhary for promotion from Constable to Head Constable.

The meeting was approved by the members of the promotion committee, Office Superintendent SSP Office Ashiq Chang, PDSP Ahmad Karim Jilani, DSP Satellite Town Malik Qasim, Sheet Clerk SSP Office Hussain Bakhsh Mehr and other office staff participated in the meeting.

The committee examined the seniority of the constables from Mirpurkhas district and their complete conduct during duty, after which the committee approved the promotion of 22 constables from Mirpurkhas district to become head constables.

SSP Mirpurkhas urged promoted head constables to ensure the supremacy of law and order, immediate resolution of public problems and immediate implementation of the orders of their superior officers.