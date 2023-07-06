UNDP hosts consultative session on confronting HIV stigma

ISLAMABAD-The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) hosted the second consultative session at the KP, FC premises the other day. The event, dedicated to formulating an engagement strategy to confront HIV stigma and discrimination within law enforcement agencies, brought together an assembly of approximately seventy officials. Representatives from the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), KP Police, Frontier Corps (FC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), along with esteemed individuals such as Dr. Yasir Hayat, Dr. Inam of UNICEF KP, Mohammed Shafiq of URDO, Safraz, Arzo Khan, Heer, and Zaheer Khattak, CEO of URDO were among the participants.

The session was inaugurated by the Inspector General (IG) of KP, Mr. Akhtar Hayat. Mr. Hayat highlighted the critical need for effective guidelines to enhance law enforcement agencies’ sensitivity and responsiveness to HIV stigma. He emphasized that the pillars of “awareness, effective communication, and inclusivity” are instrumental in countering stigma and creating a secure, supportive environment for individuals affected by HIV.

Adding to this, law enforcement specialist Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam advocated for a thoughtful approach by law enforcement agencies towards victims of HIV. He underscored the necessity of an innovative methodology that integrates a comprehensive curriculum, a cohesive national plan, and a uniform mechanism to alleviate the stigma and discrimination experienced by HIV patients.

The session concluded with Mr. Adnan Jalil, the caretaker minister, emphasizing the pivotal role of first responders in battling stigma and discrimination. “First responders are often the first point of contact in crisis situations. Their informed and compassionate actions can significantly contribute to reducing stigma and discrimination associated with HIV,” he noted.

Finally, Ms. Zanab of the UNDP underscored the critical steps towards a more inclusive society, where individuals living with HIV are treated with dignity and respect. She stated, “This engagement strategy initiative aligns with our broader commitment to fostering healthier, more resilient communities across the nation. It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to promoting inclusivity and understanding.”

With this initiative, the UNDP and LEAS are expected to drive societal change, focusing on improving health outcomes and promoting resilience and inclusivity for the communities.