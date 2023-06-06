Section 144 imposed in Lahore

The Lahore district administration on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the provincial capital in order to prevent people from burning the residue of different materials.

A notification to this effect was also issued by Lahore administration on orders of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

According to the notification, the burning of tyres, the residue of different crops and rubber products has been banned for one month.

The notification says the Punjab government is taking steps on a war footing to control smog which develops in the province at the onset of the winter season.

According to the directives, old-fashioned brick kilns will also remain closed. Similarly, burning polythene bags and leather items will also be prohibited.

What Causes Smog in Lahore?

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.