Soldier martyred in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

12:25 AM | June 06, 2023
A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan Tribal District on Monday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, resident of District Mansehra fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom during the operation.

The statement further said, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

The armed forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it concluded.

On Monday, two soldiers embraced martyrdom in an intense exchange of fire that took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, the fire exchange occurred on Saturday where the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two terrorists were killed, while another two were injured.

Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

