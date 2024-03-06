SECP, education ministry sign MoU to promote financial literacy

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commis­sion of Pakistan (SECP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to promote financial literacy among students at federal educational institutions. The SECP Chairman, Mr Akif Saeed, and the Special Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr Mohyud­din Ahmad Wani, signed the MoU. The MoU aims to integrate financial liter­acy topics into the curriculum of fed­eral government schools and colleges, equipping educators with necessary skills through a teacher’s training pro­gramme, and conducting interactive seminars for students across all degree colleges in Islamabad.

At the signing ceremony, the SECP chairman emphasised that empower­ing youngsters with financial literacy is critical to ensuring that they learn fundamental concepts such as budget­ing, saving, investing, and debt man­agement from an early age. Awareness of financial risks and responsibilities reduces their vulnerability to financial pitfalls, such as debt accumulation and poor investment choices.