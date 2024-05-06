Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister

MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the crackdown against fake pesticides continued across the province to minimize the loss risk of farmers.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the provincial Minister said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, zero-tolerance policy was being followed against pesticide dealers involved in selling fake pesticides. He said that the elements causing loss to farmers would be given exemplary punishment. He said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the county’s economy and added that black sheep causing loss to this sector would not be tolerated at any cost.

In this regard, Pesticide Inspector Chicha Watni, Dr Muhammad Awais raided at a shop situated at Iqbal Nagar and seized fake pesticides worth over Rs 60 million. A case has been registered against the shop owner under A-21 Pesticide Ordinance.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftekhar Ali Sahu said that crackdown was continued in the province against fake pesticide dealers under zero tolerance. He said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible efforts were being made to facilitate farmers.

Excise dept set target to seal 2200 commercial units

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department launched a crackdown against property tax defaulters and set a target to seal 2200 commercial units during the 10 days of the ongoing month of May as over Rs 30 million dues were pending on them.

Deputy Director Admin, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the excise teams were conducting raids in walled city areas, Hussain Agahi, Ghanta Ghar, Daulat Gate, Masoom Shah road, Bosan road, Khanewal road, Gulgasht and other areas of the city for the recovery of government dues from the defaulters of property tax, professional tax, luxury tax and token tax.

He said that the teams were busy in sealing big shopping malls, and property dealers of big societies for the recovery of professional tax. Qasoori said that the teams were also mobilized in two shifts for road checking regarding recovery from motor tax defaulters.

He said that action was being taken against vehicles sans number plates, applied for and token-less vehicles to ensure recovery of government dues.

Deputy Director said that the excise department was committed to achieve 100 per cent recovery targets during the end of the ongoing fiscal year.