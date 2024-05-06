PFC to take part in3-day Riyadh International Expo

LAHORE - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a 3- day Riyadh International Expo starting from May 21 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets. Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib here Sunday, said this fair attracts thousands of global exhibitors, investors, importers, exporters and buyers from all over the world which showcase their products. He said PFC will exhibit its international quality products to capture their share in international market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. He said this expo also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative. Mian Kashif hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers and said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.