Syrian universities to strengthen ties with UAF in agriculture, livestock

FAISALABAD - The Syrian universities will strengthen ties with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) especially in the field of agriculture, livestock, and academic exchange programs in order to benefit from each other’s experiences. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Rami Waheed while leading a delegation of Syrian Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research who held a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan. Syrian Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Rami Waheed said that agricultural development is the top priority of the Syrian government, for which efforts are being made to strengthen the relationship between universities and research institutions of both countries. He said that UAF is known as one of the best agricultural university at the international level, and not only research but also student and faculty exchange programs should be launched between this university and Syrian universities.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that nature has blessed Pakistan with four seasons and every season is suitable for certain commodities and fruits.

He said that major commodities of Pakistan include wheat, sugarcane, rice and maize in which Pakistan is self-sufficient.

He said that students from more than 15 countries are studying in the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He said that ties with Styrian institutions will help benefit from each other’s experiences to overcome the common challenges and excel in the area of agriculture.

