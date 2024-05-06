Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WAPDA, WSTC, SA Gardens and PAF qualify for Quarterfinals of NCC 2023

WAPDA, WSTC, SA Gardens and PAF qualify for Quarterfinals of NCC 2023
Web Sports Desk
9:09 PM | May 06, 2024
Sports

WAPDA and WSTC from Group C, SA Gardens and PAF from Group D have advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2023 National Challenge Cup (NCC).

Four intense encounters took place at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad on the final day of the group stage matches in the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023. 

In the first match, WAPDA secured a convincing 3-1 victory over WSTC, all thanks to Shayak Dost's impressive hat-trick performance.

The second match between SA Gardens and Asia Ghee Mills ended in a goalless draw with neither team managing to find the back of the net.

In the third match, Otto Cranes emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Pakistan Police. Goals from Muhammad Saad and Muhammad Shahzaib secured the victory for Otto Cranes, while Fateh scored the lone goal for Pakistan Police.

Balochistan CM, ministers call on President Zardari

The fourth match saw PAF dominate Pakistan Railways with a 3-0 triumph. Mujahid showcased his prowess with a brace, while Fahimullah contributed with one intending to seal the victory for PAF.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 8 at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024