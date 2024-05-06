WAPDA, WSTC, SA Gardens and PAF qualify for Quarterfinals of NCC 2023

WAPDA and WSTC from Group C, SA Gardens and PAF from Group D have advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2023 National Challenge Cup (NCC).

Four intense encounters took place at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad on the final day of the group stage matches in the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023.

In the first match, WAPDA secured a convincing 3-1 victory over WSTC, all thanks to Shayak Dost's impressive hat-trick performance.

The second match between SA Gardens and Asia Ghee Mills ended in a goalless draw with neither team managing to find the back of the net.

In the third match, Otto Cranes emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Pakistan Police. Goals from Muhammad Saad and Muhammad Shahzaib secured the victory for Otto Cranes, while Fateh scored the lone goal for Pakistan Police.

The fourth match saw PAF dominate Pakistan Railways with a 3-0 triumph. Mujahid showcased his prowess with a brace, while Fahimullah contributed with one intending to seal the victory for PAF.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 8 at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad.