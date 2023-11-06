Bandits Rule the Roost in Northern Sindh

According to media reports, following the siege of a po­lice station in Kaccha (a forest area) in Shikarpur, Sindh, dacoits kidnapped five police officers, including the SHO and his son. There were times when dacoits in Sindh shuddered at the men­tion of the police. But now, they not only kidnap innocent children and poor souls but also post vid­eos while the kidnapped are tor­tured. The robbers also attack the police and snatch their weap­ons. The bandits have become so bold that they post videos on so­cial media, threatening the police with dire consequences if any ac­tion is taken against them.

A question arises: Why have a few dacoits become so bold and strong while the police, with train­ing and numerical supremacy, has become so weak that its person­nel are being kidnapped? One rea­son commonly discussed on so­cial media and in private circles is that bandits are supported by local tribal chiefs. Some sources also allege that there is a nexus among powerful tribal chiefs, the police, and local bandits. Accord­ing to these sources, kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative industry for the above-mentioned troika. Whenever the police, un­der public pressure, take action or plan any action, the dacoits retali­ate. In almost all kidnappings, the victims are poor labourers, small businessmen, or children from poor and minority communities. However, wealthy landlords are never kidnapped, their children, or their relatives, and this gives credence to the alleged involve­ment of the local landlords.

It is also alleged that the local tribal chiefs’ support is sought even by the police to release the kidnapped. Without taking ac­tion against the powerful backers of the bandits, including the black sheep in the police, peace will re­main elusive, and people from the affected areas will live in the shad­ow of fear. The caretaker govern­ment must fully support the police to clear the area from bandits who have taken the area hostage and destroyed the peace of the locals.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.