Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup 2023:Pakistan beat Netherlands in opener

ICC World Cup 2023:Pakistan beat Netherlands in opener
Web Sports Desk
9:08 PM | October 06, 2023
Sports

Pakistan started their ICC World Cup 2023 journey with an important 81-run victory against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India on Friday.

Batting first, the Men in Green posted a competitive 286-run total courtesy of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan's crucial 120-run partnership after the top-order of Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam failed considerably.

Chasing the target, Despite a great start to their innings, the Netherlands could not hold on to the momentum and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were all-out for 205 runs.

Left-handed opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede top-scored for their side with 52 and 67 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, all of Pakistan's six bowlers picked up wickets with Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf taking two and Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed grabbing one each.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023