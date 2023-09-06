Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Djokovic, Gauff qualify for 2023 US Open semifinals

10:06 AM | September 06, 2023
Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff secured spots in the 2023 US Open semifinals on Tuesday.

The Serbian second seed, Djokovic, defeated his US opponent, Taylor Fritz, with a score of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in a men's quarterfinal match held at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in his career, was crowned the US Open champion in 2011, 2015, and 2018.

Meanwhile, US sixth seed, Coco Gauff, eliminated Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the women's quarterfinals. Gauff displayed dominance throughout the match, securing victory with a score of 6-0, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The US Open is set to conclude with the men's final on Sunday, followed by the women's final a day later.

