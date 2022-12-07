Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday has approved development projects costing billion of rupees.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The ECNEC considered and approved following development projects related to reconstruction and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

i. Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur Km 318 – 404 (NBC/SBC) and 32x Damaged Bridges under ADB Flood Emergency Loan, at the total cost of Rs36.211 billion ($164,598,149), with 90 percent FEC share amounting to Rs32.5 billion and 10 percent GoP share amounting to Rs3.6 billion. It will be funded by the Asian Development Bank (90 percent share) and Government of Pakistan (10 percent share). The road consists of flood damaged section of National Highway (N-5) from Ranipur to Moro. The bridge component consists of Bridges on National Highway Network in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

ii. Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) – On Farm Water Management Component, at the total cost of Rs3,828 million ($17.4 million), with FEC of Rs3,300 million ($15 million), to be funded by the Government of Balochistan (GoB) and Asian Development Bank (under a loan).The project will be implemented in flood affected districts of Balochistan. The proposed project envisages restoration of flood damaged on-farm water management infrastructure for revival of agriculture production in the severely flood-affected districts of the province.

iii. Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project – SFERP (Irrigation Component), at the total cost of Rs48,327.22 million, to be fully funded by the World Bank. The project is related to the issues of water conservation, protection of infrastructure from floods and institutional reforms in various districts of Sindh province.

iv. Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Programme (SFERP) (Infrastructure, Livelihoods ( Rescue 1122 Component) with total cost of Rs66,002.57 million with FEC Rs59,402.321 million ( $30 million) for restoration of roads, water supplies, rehabilitation of damaged drainage system, improvement of food security and sustainable livelihood and strengthening of institutional residence in various districts of Sindh province.

v. Emergency Flood Assistance Project — Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Irrigation, Drainage system and flood protection works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at a total cost of Rs15 billion ($68.2 million), with FEC of Rs13,200 million ($60 million), to be funded by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Asian Development Bank (under a loan). The project is designed to rehabilitate the irrigation and flood protection system and put it back to operation for restoring agricultural productivity and protecting lives, infrastructure and properties in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

vi. Emergency Flood Assistance Project — Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of flood-affected Irrigation Infrastructure at Balochistan, at the total cost of Rs12,500 million ($56.8 million), with FEC of Rs11,000 million ($50 million), to be funded by the Government of Balochistan and Asian Development Bank (under a loan). The project envisages restoration of damaged irrigation infrastructure damaged due to recent floods in various districts of Balochistan province.

vii. Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project located in over Twenty-Three (23) districts of Sindh at a total cost of Rs70,445.95 million. The project envisages Creating Water and Agriculture Nexus, increased Agriculture Water Productivity, Rationalise Water requirement by encouraging water thrifty crops, supporting farming community for crop after flood devastation, boost up rural economy. Besides it will push start the devastated agriculture sector after deluge of 2022 monsoons.

The ECNEC considered revised project for the construction of Authmuqam- Sharda –Kel –Taobat road section (109.2 kilometer) including two tunnels at Kahori/Kamser and Challpani section of Neelum Valley road, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The ECNEC approved the revised project at the reduced scope of construction of two tunnels at the revised rationalized cost of Rs90,108.050 million, to be funded through Saudi Development Fund (SDF) and local share of Rs1,122.852 million to be provided through PSDP. NHA will execute the tunnels scope on Deposit Work basis and hand it over to Government of AJK after completion.

The ECNEC considered and approved Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project at a total cost of Rs23.982 billion, including the Government of Punjab’s share of Rs2.086 billion and ADB’s share of Rs21.896 billion. The project will be executed across Punjab. The Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project will help the TVET system to produce skilled workers, thereby, supporting economic growth and jobs creation in priority economic sectors. The project will finance the establishment of 20 centres of excellence (COEs) in existing TEVTA and PVTC institutes that will deliver high quality and relevant TVET by offering competency-based National Vocational Qualifications Framework programmes and DAEs in the eight priority economic sectors. The project will also strengthen TVET sector institutional framework in Punjab.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project on Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh (SSPD) at a total cost of Rs48,300 million with IDA share of Rs42,000 million and Government of Sindh share of Rs6,300 million. The project will be located in predominantly rural districts with highest MPI scores (poorest) to strengthen Sindh social protection service delivery systems and Mother and Child Support Programme (MCSP).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Communications Mr Asad Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal and provincial ministries and departments participated in the meeting in persons while Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Finance Minister Government of Punjab Mr Mohammad Mohsin Leghari, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro attended the meeting virtually.