Distt admin implements smart traffic plan at Bosan Road

MULTAN - District administration has implemented smart plan at Bosan road for comprehensive traffic management in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow at one of the main roads of the city. During a visit to the Bosan Road here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that officers concerned have been directed for amendment of traffic policies at Bosan road for avoiding traffic blockage related issues. He said that five U-Turns were also being closed on the road causing one of the main role in disturbing traffic flow. The DC added that roads of densely populated areas including Bosan road would be expended for public facilitation. He said that a comprehensive crackdown would be started soon at the road starting from Chungi No-9 to Syedan Wala Bypass for restoration of service line. He said that special committee has been formed to recommendation of installation of traffic signals and U-Turns on the road. The deputy commissioner was accompanied by the CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai and other senior officers of city traffic police, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) during the visit. Meanwhile, Three persons were killed and one seriously injured when a truck ran into a fodder shop due to a burst tire near Model Town here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, the truck was on its way to its destination when suddenly its tire burst and rammed into the fodder shop. Resultantly, a man in a fodder shop and another customer who was sitting in a car died. An unknown kid who was passing from the site was also crushed to death. In this mishap, one motorcyclist sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 completed the operation by recovering the dead body of a person who was stuck in the car. Local police are investigating the incident.