Nawaz Sharif files plea for acquittal in Toshakhana reference

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed a petition with an accountability court seeking acquittal in a reference regarding the acquisition of a vehicle from Toshakhana.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the hearing on the Toshakhana vehicle reference against President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Advocate Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court on behalf of President Zardari, while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was represented by advocate Rana Muhammad Irfan, who filed an acquittal plea in the reference on behalf of his client.

During the hearing, judge Nasir Rana remarked that notices were issued to the parties on the plea of acquittal. Upon this, the NAB prosecutor said that he would send the petition for acquittal to the NAB headquarters, requesting a short notice.

The court has called arguments on Nawaz Sharif's acquittal plea on May 23.

During the hearing, a request for exemption from attendance was filed by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, the court accepted the request.

Lawyer Arshad Tabraiz told the court that President Zardari enjoyed presidential immunity, arguing that the case could not be proceeded.

The accountability court adjourned the hearing on the reference related to Toshahhana vehicles till June 3.

On April 17, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave a clean chit to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the reference related to Toshakhana vehicles.