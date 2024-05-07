Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Not going to impose governor's rule in KP: Faisal Karim Kundi

Not going to impose governor's rule in KP: Faisal Karim Kundi
Web Desk
8:07 PM | May 07, 2024
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Tuesday governor’s rule was not being imposed in the province. 

Speaking to media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, Kundi said he would try to become voice of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I will fight the case of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad,” he said. 

The KP governor said he would like to promote love instead of spreading hatred among people. He said, “Everyone in Pakistan is a free citizen, there is a Constitution and law in Pakistan.” 

“If the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marches on Islamabad, he will go somewhere else. Such a stand should not be adopted to hide one’s incompetence and negligence,” said Kundi. 

He said the KP chief minister had a clear majority, so why he was afraid of convening the assembly session.

“You cannot take your right by taking to the streets. I will strengthen the case of my province. I am ready to go to every political figure in the province for that purpose,” Kundi added. 

He said serious people should come forward and hold negotiations. Kundi said he would not give a tough time to provincial government.

