PESCO violating NEPRA SOPs regarding installation of net-metering

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is creating hurdles for the installation of net-metering, violating NEPRA SOPs in this regard, and pushing consumers for installation of independent transformers.

Following the decentralisation net-metering license by allowing Discos to issue licenses to net-metering of up to 25 kilowatt, some Discos officials are creating hurdles in smooth function of the process.

The worst among Discos is PESCO, where the net-metering consumers are complaining of irregularities and violation of SOPs, sources said.

Some consumers have alleged that instead of following the first come and first serve principle, PESCO staff is asking money for the installation of meters, the source told The Nation.

Despite clearance from the PESCO field staff, consumers are not being provided green meters, they have further alleged.

“I have the relevant approval but even then my net-metering is not being installed, while my neighbour, who has good terms with PESCO officials, got it the other day,” said an applicant for net-metering.

Following the complaints, NEPRA has issued directives to PESCO regarding net metering connections.

“It has been observed that PESCO has framed its own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding processing of Net-Metering cases, however, some clauses of the said SOPs are in contradiction/violation of NEPRA net-metering regulations,” said the directives.

It has been further noticed that PESCO is denying for processing of net-metering cases and asking consumers for installation of independent transformer. Such actions of PESCO are not only in violation of terms and conditions of licence granted but are also in contradiction of applicable documents.

PESCO is directed to align its SOPs in accordance with NEPRA Net-Metering Regulations and applications of consumers for net-metering be processed on non-discriminatory basis who meet the eligibility criteria as laid down by the authority.

The Net-Metering Regulations outline a detailed process for all licensees to follow when providing net-metering connections to electricity consumers. According the regulations a distribution company must allow any of its consumers to establish Distributed Generating facilities to be interconnected with its distribution system either using a standard bidirectional meter or two separate meters—one for selling electricity to the distribution company and the other for purchasing electricity from it.

According to relevant provisions of licence, PESCO is under an obligation to comply with the requirements specified in the net-metering regulations and also licensees are required to establish adequate process to avoid unnecessary delays in processing of net metering facility applications filed under Net-Metering Regulations, said the directives.