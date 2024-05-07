Tuesday, May 07, 2024
PTI demands judicial commission on May 9 incidents

Web Desk
8:23 PM | May 07, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9.

Talking to media, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with the party's central leaders including Shoaib Shaheen, said peaceful protest is fundamental right any party. They also raised questions about the whereabouts of CCTV footage of the May 9 incidents.


Barrister Gohar underscored the party's stance on the matter of the Public Accounts Committee chairman, stating that it is an internal issue to be resolved upon issuance of the notification.

Regarding a recent press conference by the DG ISPR, Barrister Gohar said, "I will read the DG ISPR's statement and then comment."

Shoaib Shaheen highlighted the alleged incidents of state terrorism, including the abduction of PTI's founder, as well as cases like Zille Shah. He also raised concern over malfunctions of CCTV cameras in critical moments. 

