PTI huddle stresses need to double efforts for Imran’s early release

ISLAMABAD - An important huddle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) elected representatives and its ticket holders was held to discuss different plans of action to make the party more organized formidable political force.

The huddle stressed the need to double efforts to ensure incarcerated Imran Khan’s early release. Briefing the media persons after the meeting, Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz said that PTI leaders gathered from across the country, which was the biggest ever meeting after the elections, wherein various issues come under discussion. PTI Secretary General and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and party’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan were also present on the occasion. Shibli Faraz said that PTI elected representatives in the NA and provincial assemblies and Senate as well as the party ticket holders who were defeated through Form 47s attended the meeting. He said that PTI would continue its legal, constitutional and political struggle within the ambit and purview of law.

Senator Shibli stated that they discussed issues pertaining to the organization of the party to make it more effective political force and the unlawful detention of the PTI Founding Chairman Khan, who had been in jail since last nine months. Moreover, the opposition leader in the Senate noted that all the elected representatives demanded to double the efforts to ensure Khan’s earliest release from jail and all other party workers and leaders especially women languishing in jails in flimsy, fabricated and bogus cases. He said that in such situation, when Supreme Court (SC) gave a historic decision regarding PTI‘s reserved seats, which was a beacon of light that the courts could give impactful decisions, as these seats were unjustly and unlawfully distributed among other political parties.

He asserted that the top court’s decision even put a question mark on the already tainted justifiable elections of President, prime minister and chief ministers. The Opposition Leader in the Senate made it clear that it was their political as well as legal battle and they hoped that in a state where judiciary took a stand, no one can defeat the nation that was the reason Khan always talked about the supremacy of rule of law. Shibli stated that Khan stood firmly by his principled stance because he considered it a battle of his nation’s future, adding that supremacy of constitution and rule of law was only answer to the prevailing untold problems.

He warned that in the current situation, no foreign investor would invest in Pakistan despite the fact the Saudi Arabia’s high level delegation was in Pakistan at present. He stated that on one hand they were begging to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $1 million loan while on the other billions of rupees were embezzled through commission in wheat scandal. He added that when non-representative government was in power, then such things happened in the country.

To a question about appointment of Public Accountants committee (PAC) chairman, Shibli stated that political committed could advise Khan and it was not a decision making body, as final decision rest with the PTI Founding Chairman. About the meeting with US envoy Donald Blome, Secretary General PTI Omar Ayub emphasized that the international community, including the US should respect the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in Pakistan.

“If there is rule of law in Pakistan, there would be no engineered Vote of No Confidence, there would be no London Plan and there would be no engineered May 9th False Flag,” he said and addd, “If there is rule of law in Pakistan there would be no Form 47 government and there would be no mega wheat scandal.”

Omar stated that they held the US envoy assurance that they did not seek anything from anyone but there should be a rule of law in Pakistan and the entire world should acknowledge and respect it. He made it clear that PTI started rallies and protests across the country but only party chief Khan could give call for sit-in. Omar stated that PTI was not an NGO but a political party hence they would hold peaceful protests and rallies across the country on May 9. He said that the protestors would carry Pakistan and PTI’s flags along with the pictures of their beloved leader Khan, adding that PTI martyrs’ names and pictures would be disseminated through social media.