Sidra hits unbeaten ton, Humna picks five-fer in ninth round

LAHORE - Sidra Nawaz struck a magnificent century to help Peshawar beat Quetta in the ninth round of the National Women’s One Day Tournament 2023-24 at Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad.

Sidra took 86 balls to score an unbeaten 106 laced with 16 fours as Peshawar chased the 185-run target in 28.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Earlier, Quetta’s opening batters Khadija Chishti (80, 120b, 11x4s) and Komal Khan (39, 88b, 4x4s) propelled their team to a modest score in 50 overs.

Peshawar’s Momina Riasat and Mahnoor Aftab picked up three wickets apiece. Lahore copped their first loss in the tournament at the hands of Karachi after they were all out for 113 in 39 overs at Iqbal Stadium.

Maham Manzoor picked up four wickets while Omaima Sohail dismissed two batters. In reply, Omaima continued her brilliant batting form, striking an undefeated 49 off 60 balls including six fours. Karachi chased the total in 36.3 overs while losing five wickets.

At Jawad Sports Complex Ground, Rawalpindi romped to a thumping seven-wicket victory over Multan.

Humna Bilal wreaked havoc with the ball as she returned with figures of five for 11 to bundle out Multan for a mere 39.

Despite two early blows by Tasmia Rubab, Rawalpindi knocked off the target in 13.5 overs with seven wickets in the bag.

Scores in Brief

RAWALPINDI WOMEN 40-3, 13.5 overs (Laiba Mansoor 13, Fajar Naveed 11*; Tasmia Rubab 2-14) beat MULTAN WOMEN 39 all out, 32.1 overs (Aleena Masood 10; Humna Bilal 5-11) by 7 wickets.

KARACHI WOMEN 114-5, 36.3 overs (Omaima Sohail 49*, Syeda Aroob Shah 19*; Quratulain 2-30) beat LAHORE WOMEN 113 all out, 39 overs (Amber Kainat 28, Dua Majid 19; Maham Manzoor 4-10, Omaima Sohail 2-20) by 5 wickets.

PESHAWAR WOMEN 186-3, 28.4 overs (Sidra Nawaz 106*, Aleena Shah 30; Kalsoom Kakar 2-40) beat QUETTA WOMEN 184-9, 50 overs (Khadija Chishti 80, Komal Khan 39; Mahnoor Aftab 3-32, Momina Riasat 3-27) by 7 wickets.