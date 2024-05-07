Task force demolishes illegal housing schemes infrastructure

Rawalpindi - In accordance with directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Task Force has undertaken remarkable operations against illegal housing schemes. The Task Force, as part of a grand operation, has demolished site offices, four checkposts, main access gates, boundary walls, and road infrastructure while targeting two illegal housing schemes, namely Faisal Town Phase-II and Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society in Mouza Kolian Per, Pilo, and Thalian, Rawalpindi, as confirmed by an RDA spokesperson on Monday.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, the operations against illegal housing societies are being supervised by the DG RDA, the DC Rawalpindi, and CPO Rawalpindi. DG RDA Kinza Murtaza emphasized that, as per Commissioner Rawalpindi’s directives, extensive operations against all illegal societies will continue unabated to curb fraud related to illegal housing schemes and protect citizens from exploitation.

Murtaza further stated that complaints from the general public regarding the illegal occupation by owners of such housing schemes have been received. Stringent actions will be taken against those resorting to forceful land possession.

Owners who have completed legal documentation have been granted land possession. The RDA has been issuing periodic press releases to inform the public, urging citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and directing them to visit the RDA website for approved housing schemes.

Previously, notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the aforementioned housing schemes to cease illegal advertisements, bookings, and development. Owners were found operating booking offices for illegal housing schemes in violation of regulations. The operation, jointly conducted by an team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Mehwish Naseem Assistant Director Planning, along with a police team from Police Station Dhamial, Naseerabad, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Administration Representative, and other team members, signifies a concerted effort to tackle the issue effectively.