British tabloid “Daily Mail” on Thursday has apologized to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of corruption in flood funds in an article published in 2019.

The counsels of the tabloid informed the court that the publication had withdrawn all allegations against the Prime Minister.

In a clarification, the publication wrote: "In an article concerning Mr Shahbaz Sharif entitled ‘Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims’ published on 14 July 2019 we reported on an investigation by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau into Mr Sharif and suggested that the money under investigation included a not insubstantial sum of British public money that had been paid to the Punjab province in DFID grant aid".