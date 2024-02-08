Debate on National Issues

Four days ahead of the gen­eral elections a private TV channel invited representa­tives of political parties, political analysts journalists and President PILDAT to as­certain their views on how the economic and political challeng­es facing the country could be overcome; will the country witness economic and political sta­bility during the post-election pe­riod; will all the political parties accept the results of the elections ungrudgingly and will they be able to reach a consensus on how to go about the business. The de­bate on these national issues was quite amusing.

It was opined that the solution lies in the charter of democracy. Another opinion was that there is a need for a new social contract while it was also stressed that the solution to all issues is contingent upon implementation of the con­stitution in letter and spirit. Some emphasized the need for free, fair and transparent elections warn­ing that otherwise the situation might take an ugly turn.

I am afraid none of the partici­pants actually was able to identi­ty the real problem for perennial political instability and the re­sulting economic backwardness. I will come to that later but let me first give my observation on the acceptance of election results. My take is that like in the past the result of the elections will surely be disputed by the losing parties. PTI has already said that the EMS system developed by the ECP is vulnerable to hacking simultane­ously claiming that efforts were being made to bring PML (N) in the power for the fourth time. It has also persistently been com­plaining denial of level playing field to it. PPP is also toeing the same line. In the permeating en­vironment I do not think that the losing parties would show the grace to accept the results with­out any fuss.

I do not think that that there is a need for charter of democracy and new social contract. I go with the view that the solution lies in implementation of the consti­tution in letter and spirit. Our constitution represents nation­al consensus on democracy and how the affairs of the state are to be run. It delineates role for the state institutions enunciat­ing the principle of non-interfer­ence in the domain of others. We have never witnessed an honest effort by the rulers both military and civilians to implement and abide by the constitution. How­ever some amendments might be needed to meet the demands of changing times.

In my considered opinion all our political and economic woes stem from the single constituen­cy system through which we elect our representatives. It is a sys­tem which has enabled the elitist classes and landlords to maintain their hold on the political power as well as promoted the culture of corruption and entitlement.

The solution lies in switch­ing to proportional representa­tion system under which people vote for the parties and not indi­vidual candidates. The parties get representation in the parliament according to the percentage of votes obtained by them. It elimi­nates the chances of elitist classes to monopolize political power. It promotes national integration by ensuring representation of small­er regional parties in the national politics discouraging fissiparous tendencies. The system indicates the real popularity of the parties among the masses. Voting shall have to be made compulsory for all the registered voters. The gov­ernment formed will be true rep­resentative of the people. For switching over to proportional representation system and mak­ing the voting compulsory neces­sary amendments in the constitu­tion will be required.

Our constitution is very clear on the powers of the local govern­ments. Article 140 A reads “Each province shall, by law establish a local government system and devolve political, administra­tive and financial responsibility and authority to the elected rep­resentatives of the local govern­ments” Under this article the lo­cal administration is supposed to be under the elected people at the district level who are respon­sible for overseeing the admin­istration, carrying out develop­ment projects and imbued with the powers to generate financial resources of their own. Article 175 also prescribes separation of judiciary from administration within 14 years of the promulga­tion of the constitution which re­grettably has not been done as yet. The separation of judiciary and administration if carried out would also strengthen the local governments. As is evident the constitution does provide the so­lution to all the ills afflicting our polity. Only a few amendments are required to loosen the hold of elitist classes on political pow­er and recalibrate the governing system that is responsive to the problems of the masses.

If the political parties show the maturity to learn from their past mistakes and arrive at a consen­sus for switch over to the pro­portional representation system and establishing the local gov­ernments vested with power as enshrined in the constitution it would surely resolve the peren­nial issue of rigged elections and lead to political stability, a step­ping stone for economic prog­ress. It is very important for them to remain relevant to the political landscape of the country.

It is therefore imperative that after elections all the parties in­cluding the party that forms the government should sit together in the national interest to bring the above suggested reforms in the system and go for new elec­tions after two years. If that can be done through their collective wisdom, the nation can wait for that period to find its way back to the path envisioned by the founding father.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com