Debate on National Issues

Four days ahead of the general elections a private TV channel invited representatives of political parties, political analysts journalists and President PILDAT to ascertain their views on how the economic and political challenges facing the country could be overcome; will the country witness economic and political stability during the post-election period; will all the political parties accept the results of the elections ungrudgingly and will they be able to reach a consensus on how to go about the business. The debate on these national issues was quite amusing.
It was opined that the solution lies in the charter of democracy. Another opinion was that there is a need for a new social contract while it was also stressed that the solution to all issues is contingent upon implementation of the constitution in letter and spirit. Some emphasized the need for free, fair and transparent elections warning that otherwise the situation might take an ugly turn.
I am afraid none of the participants actually was able to identity the real problem for perennial political instability and the resulting economic backwardness. I will come to that later but let me first give my observation on the acceptance of election results. My take is that like in the past the result of the elections will surely be disputed by the losing parties. PTI has already said that the EMS system developed by the ECP is vulnerable to hacking simultaneously claiming that efforts were being made to bring PML (N) in the power for the fourth time. It has also persistently been complaining denial of level playing field to it. PPP is also toeing the same line. In the permeating environment I do not think that the losing parties would show the grace to accept the results without any fuss.
I do not think that that there is a need for charter of democracy and new social contract. I go with the view that the solution lies in implementation of the constitution in letter and spirit. Our constitution represents national consensus on democracy and how the affairs of the state are to be run. It delineates role for the state institutions enunciating the principle of non-interference in the domain of others. We have never witnessed an honest effort by the rulers both military and civilians to implement and abide by the constitution. However some amendments might be needed to meet the demands of changing times.
In my considered opinion all our political and economic woes stem from the single constituency system through which we elect our representatives. It is a system which has enabled the elitist classes and landlords to maintain their hold on the political power as well as promoted the culture of corruption and entitlement.
The solution lies in switching to proportional representation system under which people vote for the parties and not individual candidates. The parties get representation in the parliament according to the percentage of votes obtained by them. It eliminates the chances of elitist classes to monopolize political power. It promotes national integration by ensuring representation of smaller regional parties in the national politics discouraging fissiparous tendencies. The system indicates the real popularity of the parties among the masses. Voting shall have to be made compulsory for all the registered voters. The government formed will be true representative of the people. For switching over to proportional representation system and making the voting compulsory necessary amendments in the constitution will be required.
Our constitution is very clear on the powers of the local governments. Article 140 A reads “Each province shall, by law establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments” Under this article the local administration is supposed to be under the elected people at the district level who are responsible for overseeing the administration, carrying out development projects and imbued with the powers to generate financial resources of their own. Article 175 also prescribes separation of judiciary from administration within 14 years of the promulgation of the constitution which regrettably has not been done as yet. The separation of judiciary and administration if carried out would also strengthen the local governments. As is evident the constitution does provide the solution to all the ills afflicting our polity. Only a few amendments are required to loosen the hold of elitist classes on political power and recalibrate the governing system that is responsive to the problems of the masses.
If the political parties show the maturity to learn from their past mistakes and arrive at a consensus for switch over to the proportional representation system and establishing the local governments vested with power as enshrined in the constitution it would surely resolve the perennial issue of rigged elections and lead to political stability, a stepping stone for economic progress. It is very important for them to remain relevant to the political landscape of the country.
It is therefore imperative that after elections all the parties including the party that forms the government should sit together in the national interest to bring the above suggested reforms in the system and go for new elections after two years. If that can be done through their collective wisdom, the nation can wait for that period to find its way back to the path envisioned by the founding father.
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com