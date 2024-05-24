Pakistan team qualifies for ATF Team Competition final

LAHORE - Pakistan team has displayed top notch performance to qualify for the ATF 12&under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia at Kathmandu, Nepal. According to information made available here, Pakistan team defeated Bangladesh in the semifinal to secure a spot in the final. This victory not only propels Pakistan to the championship match but help qualify for the finals to be held in Kazakhstan later this year. The semifinal match showcased Pakistan’s dominance, with outstanding performances in the singles and doubles. This win has set the stage for an electrifying final where Pakistan will face arch-rival India. In the first singles, Rashid Ali Bachani thrashed Muhammad Haider 6-1, 6-1 while M Shayan Afridi thumped Jobair Islam by 6-1, 6-0 in the second singles. In the doubles, Rashid Ali Bachani/Junaid Khan downed Faheem Sourov Hossian/Jobair Islam 6-1, 6-1.