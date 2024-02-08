One Homes appoints world’s leading lighting design consultant ZKLD Studio for One Canal Road

LAHORE - One Homes, Pakistan’s leading luxury real estate developer, in a first for Pakistan is bringing internationally acclaimed light design consultants ZKLD Studio for their landmark Lahore devel­opment, One Canal Road.

ZKLD is an Istanbul-based, award-winning design firm cel­ebrated for its innovative use of light and darkness to enhance visual environments. Boasting a remarkable three-decade legacy, the company has left an indel­ible mark on the global design landscape with a diverse port­folio ranging from illuminating grand civic structures to craft­ing intimate community spaces. With a clientele that includes prestigious names like Rixos Ho­tels, Emaar, Foster + Partner, and Al-Fattan Properties, ZKLD has proven its expertise in creating captivating visual experiences, making it the perfect partner for One Homes’ ambitious vision to deliver Lahore’s new icon.

One Homes, a pioneer in lifestyle-centric living spaces, is guided by a commitment to excellence and a customer-cen­tric ethos. The international real estate group started their journey in Pakistan in 2017 and since then have consis­tently set new standards by bringing world-leading brands to Pakistan including Versace Ceramics, The Haute Interiors, Varabyeu Partners, and Savills.

One Homes currently has over 11.7 million square feet of proj­ects completed and under devel­opment across Pakistan with a gross development value exceed­ing $500 million. Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “While any lighting could adorn a building, we have chosen to ap­point a world-leading consultant in ZKLD Studio. This decision goes beyond our initial commit­ment to our clients; it reflects our promise to leave no stone unturned in delivering the best. We believe that the difference between good and extraordinary lies in attention to detail, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to exceeding expec­tations.” This exciting collabora­tion between One Homes and ZKLD Studio promises to infuse One Canal Road, Lahore, with a unique visual language, where light becomes an integral part of the architectural narrative. To­gether, they aim to create a living space that transcends the ordi­nary, fusing cutting-edge design with international standards to deliver an iconic landmark that captivates and inspires. Get ready for a luminous transforma­tion that will redefine luxury liv­ing in the heart of Lahore.