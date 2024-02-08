Under the same Roof

We live in a time with high mi­gration, including voluntary, labour, and forced migration. Also, many people travel for vacation and business, and we have new and easy communication and information technologies. The world has become smaller, as we call. People are more alike in taste and ways of living, but most people also want to keep their own culture, religion, tra­ditions, and more. At the same time, when people migrate and live for long times or permanently abroad, such as when Pakistanis and others move from the Global South to Europe and elsewhere in the Global North, alone or with family and children, even be­coming citizens in the new lands. They are expected to integrate, even assimi­late, since multiculturalism is no longer seen as quite acceptable. We are differ­ent in some ways, but we are also alike in many ways, yes, more alike than dif­ferent whether we come from the same land or from different lands and differ­ent backgrounds.

In today’s article, I shall reflect on these issues – on the same day as Pak­istan holds its general elections. We may agree that people from different parties, fractions within the same par­ty, or no party at all, can still agree on many things, probably most things. Be­sides, in a democracy, we are expected to formulate opinions, have own values, stand up for what we think. But it is also essential that debates are polite, with­in decent and fair rules, even if we dis­agree. Opinions held by few should not be overrun by the majorities, and mi­norities, too, must be respected wheth­er we think they are right or not.

We can say that ‘we live under same roof’. Some would say that ‘we are in the same boat’, others would say that ‘we travel on the same sea, but in differ­ent boats’. How we would describe life’s journey is perhaps not all that impor­tant. What is important, though, is that we reflect on these issues, as we all do, about this life and the life hereafter. My intention with today’s article is to con­tribute to our reflections on these is­sues, not drawing conclusions or expect­ing that we agree in detail, yet, learning that we agree on the big, basic issues.

We may live in the same country, but often under different conditions, with material and immaterial wealth and coming from different backgrounds. Some are rich while others are poor. Some are well educated while others have no or little formal education, per­haps not even skills in reading and writ­ing. In Pakistan, most girls and boys ac­cept that marriages are arranged, while in other countries that is not heard of. Everywhere, there are religious and so­cial traditions, but it varies how strict­ly they must be followed. Some live in central but often overcrowded cities while others live in remote rural areas. Some experience floods and droughts. Some travel abroad or have chil­dren who get foreign degrees. Some go broad for temporary jobs, sending money home for family and relatives. And some emigrate to seek permanent opportunities in foreign lands, realis­ing that it is hard work but also giving opportunities, if not for the parents, then for the next generation.

I could go on listing differences, or di­chotomies, as sociologists would call some of them, and wider differences, as anthropologists would like to describe. In spite of it all, many things are also the same. To be a human being, with its pleasures and worries, its good and bad experiences, hopes and despairs, doubts and certainties about faith and existen­tial issues, sickness and health, and what will become of the loved ones when we are all gone, are issues that we all face – and indeed our daily life’s struggles.

Many years ago, I was asked to write an article in a magazine for youth about what it is to be a human being, yes, any­where in the world, together with some deeply religious Catholic Christians. Well, if they had been Muslims, Hin­dus, Buddhists or Jews, it wouldn’t have been all that different. Some who con­tributed with their thoughts were Eu­ropeans, others Asians and Africans. I was that time working with develop­ment aid in Kenya, focusing on the no­madic pastoralists in a semi-desert area of Turkana near the Sudan. True, life and living there cannot be compared to modern living in Pakistan in our days and certainly not for the rich and wealthy in Europe. In addition, now two or three decades later, life has changed in many ways, inter alia, because of in­ternet, mobile phones. Changes have come fast and they are many, even in re­mote areas, including in Turkana.

Let me end my article today by again underlining that all human beings have basic commonality, and also that we cannot run away from the world and time we all are a part of, certainly not today with new and easy news and communication technologies. Every day, when we listen to the regular news channels on TV and radio, we get the latest big events from far and near, not everything, but many important issues. In addition, news and views are ex­changed on social media, more or less accurately. We also have greater oppor­tunity than before to choose what we want to hear, although we cannot close out things entirely.

In Pakistan, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was marked this week on 5 Febru­ary. In Norway, the Sami National Day, the country’s indigenous people’s day, was marked on 6 February, making ev­eryone more concerned about the mi­nority’s equal rights and greatness. This year, the celebrations were more than usual since the day was also the inaugu­ration of Bodø as the European Capital of Culture, located just north of the Arc­tic Circle where many of the Sami people traditionally lived, herding their rein­deer animals or being engaged in fish­ing along with other Norwegians off the coast approaching the North Pole. On 10 February, the Chinese New Year be­gins, and everyone will be aware of that, indeed nowadays with Chine’s grow­ing importance. Finally, all Pakistanis at home and abroad, and people of other nationalities, are aware of the country’s general elections today on 8 February. And since between a third and half of all people in the world will have general elections in 2024, we are part of the uni­versal democratic practice of our time, realizing, too, that many issues and de­bates are similar in all countries, but also with differences. We all hope for better days ahead, at home and abroad, for ourselves and our fellow human be­ings – and we all want to contribute to that to the best of our ability.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com