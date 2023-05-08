Karachi to remain hot and humid for 24 hours

KARACHI-Weather in Karachi will likely remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Mercury will leave Karachi scorching today with temperatures likely to remain high for the next three days. The temperatures, according to the Met department, could rise up to a maximum of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade, while the minimum temperature might not fall below 26.6 degrees centigrade. In the next three days, the maximum temperature in Karachi will be between 36 to 38 degrees, the Met department said, adding that the winds in the metropolitan will blow from the west and southwest in the said time.

Meanwhile, humidity in the air would remain at 67%; however, the speed of winds blowing from the southwest towards the port city is 18 kilometres per hour, the PMD said. In most parts of Sindh, however, the weather will likely remain hot and dry for the next few days.