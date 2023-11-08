CTD, ICP arrest suspects in Havelian rocket attack case

ISLAMABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Abbottabad, in collaboration with Islamabad police, conducted a raid on a stronghold of hardened criminals in the G-11 Sector. The operation led to the apprehension of individuals allegedly involved in the killing of Tehsil Nazim Havelian, Atif Munsif Khan, and 10 others in a rocket attack approximately seven months ago, according to informed sources on Tuesday.

During the raid, the CTD and police also successfully rescued a kidnapped doctor who had been held in captivity by the suspects, restrained in steel chains. In addition, a substantial cache of weapons was seized during the operation.

However, a spokesperson for Islamabad police informed the media that their raid in G-11 was based on a credible tip-off. Three individuals were taken into custody, along with the recovery of weapons. Among those rescued was Dr. Juma Khan, who had been abducted from GT Road in Mandra. A case has been registered against the detained kidnappers with PS Ramna.

According to sources, the joint operation conducted by the CTD Abbottabad and Islamabad police targeted suspects in a house located in G-11, due to their alleged involvement in the rocket attack that claimed the lives of 10 individuals in Havelian seven months ago. Furthermore, it was revealed that the suspects held during the CTD raid had connections with Afghan terrorists.

The CTD and Islamabad police also found Dr. Juma Khan, who had been held captive by the suspects in the house. Sources disclosed that two sisters of Dr. Juma Khan had been married to two Afghan nationals who brought them to Germany. In Germany, the grooms subjected the brides to severe torture. German Polizei eventually apprehended the victimized girls at an airport while the Afghan terrorists were attempting to transport them to another country, presumably for human trafficking.

Although a case had been registered against the kidnappers at Police Station Mandra, the Rawalpindi police had faced significant challenges in locating the abductee. He was found in a house in G-11, where kidnappers had restrained him with steel chains. SP Saddar Zone Nowsherwan confirmed the CTD raid on the house, resulting in the arrest of the suspects involved in the Havelian rocket attack.